Cuba Rejects Imposition of Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed on Wednesday before the United Nations General Assembly his country's rejection of the sanctions against Russia, unilaterally imposed by the West since the beginning of the year for its special military operation in Ukraine.

"We reaffirm our rejection of the imposition of unilateral sanctions against the Russian Federation," said Rodriguez, who advocated a diplomatic and realistic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The head of Cuban diplomacy specified that such a solution must be peaceful and in accordance with the norms of international law, in addition to guaranteeing the sovereignty of all.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, claiming that the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, recognized by Moscow as sovereign states, needed help in the face of attacks by Kiev.

Numerous countries condemned the operation and supported Kiev with arms supplies, donations, humanitarian aid and sanctions against Moscow, which has led to higher electricity, fuel and food prices in Europe and the United States.

