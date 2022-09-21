Russian FM Comments on Donbass, Zaporozhye & Kherson Referendum

The DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions announced on September 19 they will simultaneously hold referendums on accession to Russia between September 23 and 27.

In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Newsweek that these regions are making use of their right to self-determination, codified in the UN Charter, by announcing popular consultations on their intentions to join Russia.

The Russian diplomat said that "as for other Ukrainian territories liberated from the yoke of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime you mentioned, we proceed from the premise that their inhabitants have the right to independently determine their own destiny."

"We see the desire of people to be together with Russia, and therefore we shall treat their choice with respect," Lavrov said, noting that these regions "are entitled to use the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter."

Lavrov also brought up Russia's earlier recognition of the independence of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) within the borders of the respective Donetsk and Lugansk regions of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR).

��������



Sergey Lavrov:



"As regiões DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye e Kherson têm o direito de exercer o direito à autodeterminação de acordo com a Carta da ONU" pic.twitter.com/aYs4TPqjW7 — ДО ПОБЕДУ���������������������������������������� (@AIex_Pinheiro) September 21, 2022

Sergey Lavrov: "The DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have the right to exercise the right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter."

The Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, through upcoming referendums, will ask their populations whether they want to join the Russian Federation.

As these regions are being targeted by continuous Ukrainian forces shelling, the referendums will be held for several days at the same time in all four territories between September 23 and 27.