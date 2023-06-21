    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Russia and Qatar Develop Joint Projects Worth $1.9 Billion

  • Qatar is Russia's

    Qatar is Russia's "key partner in the Middle East," said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Jun. 21, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@AhmadFaezal4

Published 21 June 2023 (1 hours 54 minutes ago)
Opinion

Moscow is ready to develop new air routes with its "key partner in the Middle East."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday that Moscow and Doha are developing joint projects worth more than 160 billion rubles, or about $1.9 billion.

RELATED:
European Union Sets 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

During talks with Qatari Prime Minister and chief Qatari diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the Russian premier said the two countries are expanding "interaction in the investment sphere."

Mishustin said that "the Qatar Investment Authority is actively investing in leading Russian companies. The partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is developing successfully."

The official added that "other joint projects worth more than 160 billion rubles or 7.2 billion Qatari rials are being developed."

Stressing that Moscow sees promise in cooperation with Doha in the transport sector, Mishustin said the country is ready to develop new air routes with its "key partner in the Middle East."

According to the minister, there are currently direct flights between the two countries on the Moscow-Doha route. "We want to expand the geography of our flights," he said, adding, "I am sure that this will help to increase, among other things, tourist exchange and strengthen people-to-people contacts."

The senior diplomat also stated that Russia is ready to further increase food supplies to Qatar. According to Mishustin, in 2022, Moscow "significantly increased its exports of food and agricultural products to the Qatari market by more than 50%."

Tags

Russia Qatar Cooperation

People

Mikhail Mishustin

TASS
Sputnik
by teleSUR/ gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.