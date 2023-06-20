Russia to Respond to Ukrainian HIMARS & Storm Shadow Attacks

"The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the full involvement of the U.S. and the UK in the conflict," Russian Defense Minister Shoigu warned.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that the attacks with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles against Russian territory will provoke an "immediate" response against the Ukrainian "decision-making centers".

"The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the full involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the conflict and will provoke immediate attacks against the decision-making centers on the territory of Ukraine," he said during a meeting with the senior staff of the Russian military command.

Russia has information that "the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plans to attack Russian territories, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles."

Regarding the situation at the front, Shoigu noted that "Ukrainian forces continue to attempt offensive actions" on the Donetsk and Zaporizhia fronts.

"The Kyiv regime uses a large amount of Western weapons and elite units whose troops were trained by NATO specialists," he noted.

"Since June 4, the Ukrainian army has tried to attack the positions of Russian troops 263 times. Thanks to the skillful and self-sacrificing actions of our units, all attacks were repelled, the enemy did not achieve its goals."

The day before, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, announced that the Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture a total of 113 kilometers in the south of the country since the start of their counteroffensive two weeks ago.