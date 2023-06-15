A Revival of Russia-Latin America Relations -Tatiana Mashkova

A free trade agreement with the countries of the region would strengthen Russia's position in international trade.

The head of the Russian Committee for Economic Cooperation with Latin America, Tatiana Mashkova, highlighted on Thursday, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the revival of Russia's relations with the Latin American region.

"We are experiencing a revival of relations, a new stage of our collaboration," Mashkova told Sputnik news agency.

The director said that Latin America is a "very special region for Russia" and noted that "we have never had any kind of contradictions or conflicts. There is no competition between our economies."

According to the official, a free trade agreement with the countries of the region would strengthen Russia's position in international trade.

#Africa should have its own single currency, claims an Ivorian official who is at present attending the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), in an interview with Sputnik Africa.#cotedivoire https://t.co/EdV9G9F0sI



��Follow us on Telegram: https://t.co/OawDDaLhmp pic.twitter.com/rHerTUNKaK — Sputnik Africa (@sputnik_africa) June 15, 2023

In this regard, Mashkova said that Moscow could collaborate with Cuba in the field of biotechnology or find products of the textile industry in the Argentine, Brazilian, or Mexican markets.

The Russian official referred to Western sanctions as an impediment, for example, in the transfer of payments, but such problems can be solved by finding alternative solutions, Mashkova said.

She said the solution could be found through compensated trade or barter. It is necessary to analyze "the products and services that Russia can offer to Latin America and also the products that Latin America can offer to Russia," Mashkova said.

Every day at the National Committee for Relations with Latin American Countries, "we receive calls, letters, and messages from different Russian companies," she said, noting that "Latin America is a pulsating issue that has really become a very topical theme."