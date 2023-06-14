St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Opens in Russia

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off on Wednesday at the Expo forum exhibition center in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The forum will be attended by more than 17,000 people from some 130 countries and territories, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

SPIEF 2023 ends next Saturday, June 17, under the main theme, "Sovereign Development as the Foundation of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the forum, which will feature some 200 business events on six main topics.

The first day of SPIEF 2023 in St. Petersburg



Russian and foreign participants will discuss the development of the Russian economy under sanctions, the country's technological sovereignty, social policy priorities, and global economic problems.

Russian business dialogues are also scheduled to be held with the countries of Latin America and the Arab world, as well as with China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

SPIEF has been held since 1997 and has become an important global platform for the business community to discuss critical economic issues facing Russia and the world.