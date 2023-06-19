"From the Anglo-Saxon elite's perspective, Ukrainians are cannon fodder who can be used without hesitation," SVR Director said.

In an interview published in the newspaper Rossíiskaya Gazeta on Monday, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), claimed that the defensive capabilities of Ukraine are being severely diminished by the Russian army.

"The death of a considerable number of NATO-trained soldiers and the destruction of foreign military equipment will undermine the Ukrainian Army's combat effectiveness," he said, adding that this will have an impact on the stability of President Volodymyr Zelensky's regime.

The SVR chief added that the United States and the United Kingdom are willing to turn Ukraine into Europe's "the black hole" in order to "prevent its rapprochement" with Russia.

"From the Anglo-Saxon elite's perspective, Ukrainians are cannon fodder who can be used without hesitation to save the valuable lives of American and British soldiers."

"When Ukrainians are gone, Poles will come, and then probably Germans. This may sound extremely cynical, but this is precisely the logic of the strategic plans of Washington and London," he pointed out.

Russian President hosted a delegation of African leaders in St. Petersburg. The group traveled to Russia a day after visiting Ukraine and meeting Zelensky, promoting its 10-point peace roadmap designed to end the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.



In its war report on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry once again emphasized the high number of Ukrainian casualties.

In the southern sector of the Donetsk front, Russian troops destroyed over 100 Ukrainian soldiers, three tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored vehicles, two self-propelled artillery pieces (Gvozdika), and D-20, D-30, and Msta-B howitzers.

In the northern sector of the Donetsk front, the Russian Army caused over 340 Ukrainian casualties and destroyed several armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainians suffered around 45 casualties, in Luhansk 105 casualties, and in the Kherson region over 40 casualties.