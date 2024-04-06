Nicaragua Formally Breaks Diplomatic Relations With Ecuador

Thus the Central American country joins the world repudiation against the aggressions of the government of Daniel Noboa by attacking a foreign diplomatic headquarters.

Through a statement released by the Nicaraguan authorities this Saturday, the Central American country breaks all its diplomatic relations with Ecuador after the police of that South American country invaded the Mexican embassy in Quito.

''Given the unusual and reprehensible action carried out this morning in Quito, by Forces that should protect the Order and Security of Ecuadorian Citizens and their Lives, our forceful, emphatic and irrevocable rejection, which we convert into our Sovereign Decision to break all diplomatic relations with the Ecuadorian Government,'' sentenced the was sentenced in the document.

''The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of Nicaragua Blessed and Always Free, pronounces itself in absolute rejection and condemnation of the neo- fascist political barbarism of the Government of Ecuador, whose admirable people deserve, as always, all our love, support and solidarity.'' Reads the Nicaraguan statement.

Nicaraguan Government emphazises that ''this flagrant violation of International Law that we see repeated by corrupt and servile Rulers to the Empires, which unfortunately occupy institutional positions in that Brother Country.''

Also, the document remembered the complicity the former president Lenín Moreno in the assault on its own embassy in London, ''to violently and illegally extract Julian Assange, a Journalist that the World demands and whose work allowed us to know and further disseminate the imperialist atrocities.''

Several Latin American countries have condemned the assault on the Mexican Emabassy. Brazil, Uruguay, Honduras, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Paraguay and the Organization of American States have energetically condemned the military intrusion in the embassy, as well as former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

Ecuadorian police and military violently stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had asked for political refuge in the embassy last December claiming to fear for his safety. Mexico instantly severed his historical diplomatic relations with Ecuador.