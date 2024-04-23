Russia to Intensify Attacks on Western Arms Storage in Ukraine

President Zelensky said Ukraine will soon get the largest-ever military aid package from Britain.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that his country will intensify attacks on logistics centers and storage facilities of Western weapons in Ukraine.

In proportion to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, Russia will continue to improve its military composition and produce more of the most in-demand weapons and military equipment, he said during the defense ministry's board meeting.

Noting NATO's increased activities in the Arctic and Russia's western and northwestern borders, Shoigu said Russia would take adequate response measures.

He added that the recently re-established Moscow and Leningrad military districts have begun carrying out relevant tasks since March 1.

����WANG WENBIN:



"The United States keeps making groundless accusations over the normal trade and economic exchanges between China and Russia, while passing a bill providing large amount of aid for Ukraine.



Fueling the flames while shifting blame to others—this is just… pic.twitter.com/4zMzkYYoGl — Sony Thang (@nxt888) April 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would soon get the largest-ever military aid package from Britain worth 500 million pounds.

The package will contain Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles and watercraft, and ammunition, he said after a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky said they also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, focusing on maritime and long-range capabilities.

One of the leading donors to Ukraine, Britain has pledged almost 12 billion pounds in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which 7.1 billion is for military assistance, according to the British parliament.

