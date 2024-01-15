Russia and Iran Condemn Attacks on Yemen

The United States and the United Kingdom have been shelling the Houthis since Thursday.

During a telephone conversation on Monday, the Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov (Russia) and Hosein Amir Abdollahian (Iran) condemned the attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"The Foreign Ministers condemned the massive attacks carried out by a group of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom against the territory of Yemen," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Amir Abdollahian "expressed support for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to the enclave to provide immediate assistance to the affected civilian population."

On Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom launched 73 airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The attacks also continued the following day.

Both actions are part of a significant escalation of military operations to stop attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which, according to the rebel militia, are carried out in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, and South Korea justified the attacks on Yemen, arguing that their purpose is to defend international trade through the Red Sea, where almost 15 percent of global maritime trade circulates.

Lavrov and Amir Abdollahian also discussed preparations for the new intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Iran, as well as a series of practical issues related to bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, transportation, and logistics.

They emphasized "mutual adherence to the basic principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and other principles established by the United Nations Charter."