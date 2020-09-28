Russia and Cuba Strengthen International Cooperation and Ties

Cuba defines as strategic its partnership with Russia as this country is one of its first trade partners.

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov Monday held a meeting with Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas to foster mutual cooperation and support in the international arena.

"Russia and Cuba share the same principles of international law and ideals of justice, which puts both countries on the right side of history," Lavrov said.

He pointed out that the two nations belong to the group of like-minded countries that defend the norms and principles of the UN Charter regarding cooperation in accordance with the basis of equal rights of all States, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference.

Cabrisas stated that Russia and Cuba are fighting together for the rights of peoples, multilateralism, freedom and development.

#Zakharova Today we mark the 60th anniversary of the restoration of #diplomatic relations with our strategic partner, the Republic of Cuba. #Russia and #Cuba enjoy strong historical ties of #friendship, mutual sympathy, respect, solidarity, support and productive cooperation. pic.twitter.com/rQDTNT9rTK — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) May 8, 2020

A week earlier, during a meeting with the Senate’s President Valentina Matviyenko, the Cuban diplomat warned that his country has difficulties in fulfilling its obligations to Russia because of the embargo imposed on the Caribbean nation by the United States and the new coronavirus pandemic.

However, he pointed out that Havana is confident of accomplishing its commitments in the future and stated that his government is convinced that the mutual cooperation will move forward.

In recent years Cuba and Russia have given a boost to their bilateral relationship with the signing of new economic cooperation agreement to restore the close ties they had before the collapse of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991.

The agreements cover the branches of transport, especially the automotive and railway; infrastructure, industry, biotechnology, agriculture, energy, digital technologies, and in recent days the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.