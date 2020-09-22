President Diaz-Canel: 'Cuba Will Keep Saving Lives Worldwide'

"Fidel Castro taught us to be a country of 'doctors, not bombs'," the Cuban President recalled.

Cuba's President Diaz-Canel Tuesday before the United Nations (UN) announced that his country will keep sending doctors and saving lives worldwide as it helps other nations to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the U.S. government ignores the call to join efforts to contain the pandemic, and it withdraws from the World Health Organization (WHO), Cuba reaffirms its vocation for solidarity," Diaz-Canel recalled.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has sent over 3,700 doctors to 39 countries affected by COVID-19.

"Cuba's scientific community works tirelessly on one of the first vaccines in the world to be tested in clinical trials," the President said, referring to the Sovereign 01 vaccine.

Just as urgent as the solution to the pandemic is the democratization of the UN so that this indispensable organization effectively respond to the needs and aspirations of all the peoples. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/mIFwYOnRTI — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 22, 2020

Cuba follows a strict health protocol to care for the infected people, those who have recovered, and the population at risk. As a result, 80 percent of its COVID-19 cases are recovered as the country's death rate is below the region and world average.

"The leader of our revolution, Fidel Castro, taught us to be a country of 'doctors, not bombs'. We will keep sharing what we have and defending what we are at the price of any sacrifice," Diaz-Canel assured as he recalled his support for Venezuela's and Nicaragua's governments.

He also urged for "a fair solution to the Middle East conflict. We demand that the Palestinian people's right to build their own state be respected."