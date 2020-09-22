Russia: Up To 80% of the Population To Be Vaccinated in a Year

Authorities reached agreements with over 30 countries for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Director Alexander Ginzburg Tuesday stated that up to 80 percent of the Russian population could receive the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in less than a year.

"In November we will produce between 5 and 6 million vaccines. This will allow us to reach a vaccination level of 70 or 80 percent between 9 and 12 months," he said and explained that this percentage of vaccination will put an end to the circulation of coronavirus among the population.

Ginszburg also pointed out that the clinical studies of the vaccine are being carried out successfully because "about 2,500 Muscovites have received the first component of the vaccine and do not present any complications."

Industry Minister Denis Manturov announced that his country has reached agreements with over 30 countries for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine, which could even be produced outside of Russian territory, as local outlet Izvestia reported.

On Tuesday, Health Ministry allowed the clinical trials of the third COVID-19 vaccine that was created by Chumakov Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Over 3,000 volunteers will take part in the new clinical trials, which will take place in the cities of Saint Petersburg, Kirov, and Novosibirsk. They will be isolated for 16 days under medical observation.

So far Russia has registered 1,115,816 COVID-19 cases and ranks fourth in number of infections worldwide. Unlike what happens in the United States, India, and Brazil, however, the lethality of the disease in Russia is lower since only 19,649 deaths have been registered.