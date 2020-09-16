Cuba Rejects Politicization of Human Rights at United Nations

Diplomat Delgado condemned the smear crusade against Venezuela and Nicaragua and expressed Cuba's solidarity with these nations.

On Wednesday, Cuba rejected the use of the human rights issue as a political instrument aimed at selectively attacking some Latin American countries.

During his speech at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Cuban Chargé d'affaires Lester Delgado pointed out that the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and her office should focus their work on impartiality and universality.

He condemned the smear crusade against Venezuela and Nicaragua and expressed his country's solidarity with these nations.

The Cuban diplomat urged Bachelet to contribute to a balanced, respectful, and objective approach, as well as to dialogue and cooperation, which this Council and the human rights machinery lack so much."

Cuba also rejected continuous unilateral coercive measures, threats, destabilization, and foreign interference, all of which affect the UN Charter and international law principles.

"Cuba will defend multilateralism, the full respect for the principles and norms of International Law, the pivotal role of the UN and its general assembly in addressing the serious challenges mankind is facing," the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry said prior to the 75th session.

The Caribbean diplomats also ratified their commitment to the "construction of a democratic, just, and equitable international order that responds to the call for peace and sustainable development of our peoples."