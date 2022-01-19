Russia-Iran Meeting to Pledge for Strategic Cooperation

Moscow held on Wednesday the Russian-Iranian meeting, in which strategic cooperation was one of the further projects on the table.

On Wednesday, Moscow held the Russian-Iranian meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi. During the summit, the Iranian President noted that the bilateral relationship between the two nations must strengthen, given the policies of the United States and the West.

Raisi emphasized at the very beginning of the meeting that there will be no limits to "expanding and developing relations with friendly Russia," highlighting that "relations with Russia will develop into strategic ones."

Iranian President said: "In light of the policy of the United States and the West, our relations must be stronger," adding, "We have been confronting the United States with Russia for 40 years."

"We have presented to our Russian friends a draft of our vision on the strategic agreement between both countries," he exposed, that Iran has documents on strategic cooperation that can determine the horizon of this cooperation over 20 years, he continued to explain.

informed sources to Al Mayadin: "military-technical cooperation is at the top of the agenda of the #Russian-#Iranian summit."https://t.co/9vojDM5Gs3 — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) January 18, 2022

Raisi admitted that current trade and economic relations have not been satisfactory and that both nations are making efforts to improve bilateral cooperation in multiple fields. The Iranian President exposed his expectations to "sign several agreements during our visit," which he considers would improve cooperation, as Iran seeks to increase the level of diplomatic cooperation with its neighbors.

The leaders praised bilateral cooperation in Syria. "We have a very good experience of cooperation with Russia in Syria, and this is cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region, in the Syrian Arab Republic," he noted. Raisi added, "Such a very good experience can create the preconditions for us to apply this experience in many other areas."