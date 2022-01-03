Russia, China, US, UK, France Join for Nuclear War Prevention

The Heads of State from Russia, China, U.S. U.K. and France issued Monday a joint statement in which noted that "nuclear weapons - for as long as they continue to exist - should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war."

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and France, permanent members of the UN security council, released a joint statement on the prevention of nuclear war and its consequences and to avoid arms races, according to the document published by the Kremlin on its website.

"The People's Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities," the joint statement decreed.

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the document states. The five leaders of the joint statement noted that as long as nuclear weapons exist, they must have as purpose defense, deter aggression and the prevention of war.

"We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," stated the leaders. "We reaffirm the importance of addressing nuclear threats and emphasize the importance of preserving and complying with our bilateral and multilateral nonproliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments," reads the document.

The five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council issued a solid statement today, proclaiming that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought. But none have backed it up with action. Thomas Graham and Jonathan Granoff tell us how they can. https://t.co/PsAOPjDWL9 — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) January 3, 2022

The nuclear powers "remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation 'to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.'"

"We each intend to maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons. We reiterate the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting, reaffirming that none of our nuclear weapons are targeted at each other or at any other State," assured the five powers' heads of state.

The document highlights the five leaders' "desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament, with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Special Session for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: "The shadows of the cold war have haunted us for generations." pic.twitter.com/4s4oSX73lk — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2021

"We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all. We are resolved to pursue constructive dialogue with mutual respect and acknowledgment of each other's security interests and concerns," the document underlines.