Russia and Armenia Sign Economic Cooperation Program Until 2025

Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Alexei Overchuk and Mghar Grigoryan, respectively, signed on Monday in Yerevan a program of economic cooperation until 2025, the Armenian Cabinet reported.

"Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mghar Grigoryan and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexei Overchuk signed a program of economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation for 2022-2025," according to the website of the Armenian Executive.

The note specifies that during the meeting, the parties discussed the current issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the positive indicators in trade and economic relations.

Overchuk and Grigoryan also discussed the ongoing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and their development prospects.