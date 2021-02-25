Armenia: Armed Forces Call for Resignation of Prime Minister

"The PM and the government are no longer capable of making appropriate decisions in this crisis situation," the Armed Forces said.

Armenia's Army General Staff and political opposition on Thursday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who took to the streets to quell a coup attempt.

"Rumors are spreading that we intend to flee... But we are here," Pashinyan said as he walked down one of the main streets of the capital city Yerevan.

"The army is subordinate to the people and the Prime Minister. The people are in charge... That's why I invite you to gather in Republic Square. It will be as you say," he stressed.

Meanwhile, former President Robert Kocharian called on the Armenian people to support the military demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister. Armenian security forces, however, called on the population to refrain from "illegal actions" that could endanger national security.

In the sky over the center of Yerevan, multifunctional fighters Su-30SM &MiG-29 of #Armenian Air Force are circling.



The General Staff of #Armenia once again confirmed need for Pashinyan's departure



Former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan joined the protesters against Pashinyan. pic.twitter.com/NedSsnKrBK — Su-57 5th Gen Fighter (@5thSu) February 25, 2021

Pashinyan has been accused of being primarily responsible for his country's defeat in the recent war against Azerbaijan for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

The political crisis erupted with the dismissal of Deputy Chief of General Staff Tigran Khachatrian, who criticized the unseriousness of the Prime Minister's claims about the alleged shortcomings of Iskander missiles during the war.

Following this, the Armed Forces leadership issued a statement calling for the resignation of Pashinyan who came to power after a revolution in 2018.

