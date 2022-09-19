Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Leaves 13 Dead

For the past three days, Ukrainian forces have been also carrying out shelling of civilian areas in districts such as Kievsky, Voroshilovsky, and Kalininsky.

On Monday morning, Donetsk's Major Alexei Kulemzin denounced that Ukrainian forces shelled the Kuybyshevsky district, leaving 13 civilians dead.

A few hours later, local media reported that the death toll rose to 16 and includes two children. The bombardment was directed at areas where there are no military personnel.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Baku square, where the various explosive devices hit a bus stop. As a result of what happened, the Donetsk mayor temporarily suspended the circulation of trolleybus route number 14 through the square.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian army also attacked Gorlovka, a city in the north of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, with artillery fire. Five civilians were killed and three people seriously injured were reported.

��������⚡️ The number of civilians killed in Donetsk increased to 16, despite the shelling, not a single Russian military target was hit, only civilian ones.



Western media do not report these deaths of innocent adults and children at all. pic.twitter.com/jOtw2OsvHD — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 19, 2022

A day earlier, Ukrainian forces fired 155-mm shells at the Kievsky, Voroshilovsky, and Kalininsky districts, leaving four dead and eight injured. Among the injured civilians was teleSUR correspondent in Donetsk, Alejandro Kirk.

On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry reported that its forces had destroyed workshops housing US missile systems in the city of Zaporizhia. It also confirmed the existence of clashes in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Last week, the Ukrainian authorities started a "counter-offensive" in Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ratified his commitment to the liberation of that region.