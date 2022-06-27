Armenia: Azerbaijan Seeks to Legitimize New War

According to the Armenian Prime Minister, Azerbaijan's rejection of agreements represent its position regarding a new war against the country.

On Monday, the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said at a press conference, that the country has no big expectations regarding Azerbaijan, as it considers the refusal to reach any agreements as a threshold to legitimize a war against Yerevan.

"Azerbaijan rejects achieving agreements and accuses Armenia of it. We have no illusions as to why it is being done," said the Armenian official.

"In my opinion, this is being done to create preconditions for the legitimacy of war against Armenia. And further promotion of a peaceful agenda is becoming more important for us," Pashinyan told.

The Prime Minister continued to say that Azerbaijan has acknowledged the 38 Armenian prisoners of war the country is holding, highlighting the fact that international organizations know about these people.

There is no alternative to the peace agenda, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at an online press conference today. He noted that the alternative is a new war. The PM added that Azerbaijan has repeatedly refused from meetings, at the same time accusing Armenia of refusing to talk. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ffx8X80YR5 — Ver Media (@vermedianetwork) June 27, 2022

"Azerbaijan is seeking to politicize humanitarian issues in violation of the trilateral statement of November 9," he added.

"Now, Baku admits that it is holding 38 prisoners, but we have another list, which is compiled under the following criteria: if we have data that this or that person is taken prisoner, we are taking measures to clarify their status. So far, we have no data that they are held in Azerbaijan," said the Prime Minister during the conference.