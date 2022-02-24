Russia To Respond to the EU Sanctions

On Thursday, Russian FM released a statement announcing that the country will take measures in response to sanctions imposed by the EU.

Russian Foreign Ministry ruled a statement on Thursday, disclosing that the country will take serious actions against the sanctions imposed by the European Union after Moscow signed the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

"The EU’s continuing unfriendly steps against Russia and Russia’s fraternal DPR and LPR will not be able to stop the progressive development of our states and the provision of assistance to them. In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, which is fundamental to international law, we will take tough response measures," the statement read.

"Instead of analyzing what happened and critically re-evaluating their role in the situation in the DPR and LPR, the EU has resorted to the sanctions approach mistakenly believing that they are an effective way forward," pointed out ministry. The statement underlined that "no one authorized the EU to address the problems of war and peace in Europe," and that "only the UN Security Council has this international legal prerogative."

"Our repeated messages to Kiev and its Western handlers about the need to stop the violence in Donbass and to implement the Minsk Package of Measures have fallen on deaf ears. For them, the people of the DPR and LPR are just a bargaining chip. Even after Russia recognized the independence of these republics, the shelling not only did not stop but even intensified," the document decreed.

The sanctions will target strategic sectors of Russia’s economy.



We will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop access of Russian banks to our financial market.⁰

During a televised address on Thursday morning the Russian President said that responding to the request made by the leaders of Donbass republics, he made the decision of starting military operations.

At the same time the Russian leader, highlighted that he has no intentions to invade Ukrainian territory, as the Defense M said that its troops are not targeting cities of Ukraine, but striking military infrastructure.