Russia: UK’s Official Should Learn Russian History

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said UK troops should learn more about the history of Russia, answering UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's allegations that the United Kingdom is ready to strike at Russian interests.

Previously on the day, the UK Defense Secretary said the UK regiment "kicked the backside" of Russia during the Crimean War, comparing Putin to Czar Nicholas I.

"We recommend British troops to study well not only Russia's geography but also its history in order to avoid enriching our shared military history with their lives for the benefit of ill-educated British politicians", the Russian spokesman said.

Konashenkov remarked for Wallace the so-called Charge of the Light Brigade when Russian artillery massacred UK light cavalry in the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean war.

TASS: The Russian Defense Ministry called the statements of the Minister of defense of Britain "mythology" https://t.co/T2E2Wq8CUm pic.twitter.com/6VUnRnmzWv — Russian Exercises (@RUSexercises) February 23, 2022

"It is precisely this 'feat' of the Englishmen in the Crimean War that gave the term 'cannon fodder' to all the world's languages and military textbooks", he added.

After the Russian decision of recognizing the sovereignty of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk wave of criticism from Western countries started to flow, including those coming from the UK.