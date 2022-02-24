Russia Ready for Talks With Ukraine

The Kremlin is prepared to engage in discussions with Kiev.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Kremlin, disclosed on Thursday Moscow's will to conduct negotiations with Kiev over the current Russian military offensive going on in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his openness to resolve this issue through dialogues with his Ukrainian counterpart. He looks for neutral status and a refusal to deploy weapons on its territory as part of Russia's red line issues.

According to Peskov, such terms are the only right choice to reach the removal of military forces from Ukraine and lower the current escalation of the crisis, which threatens the security of the Russian state and its people.

The press secretary also said that Putin would settle the time of the negotiations and stressed that Russia would engage in discussions only if its counterpart from Ukraine is willing to discuss.

Peskov said today that Putin was ready to talk with Zelensky if Ukraine agrees to compromise on Russia’s “red line issues”. He said that includes country’s neutral status and removing certain weapons systems from its territory. pic.twitter.com/6uBxaZWLY1 — Srbija Evropa (@srbija_eu) February 24, 2022

Peskov noted Putin's statements on the operation, which is intended to assure peace in the Donbass region, according to the president. In recent days, this region has been attacked by the Ukrainian army, claimed leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Russia's operation intends to frustrate any Ukrainian military response. On Thursday, the operation has turned into full-scale military action. Airports, military bases, and cities in Ukraine have been damaged in air attacks.

Putin stated that the ongoing military attack on Ukraine could be suspended if Kiev agreed to meet Russian demands.