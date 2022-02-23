Russia Vows ‘Strong Response’ to New US Sanctions

President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan held a phone conversation to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and security guarantees between Russia and the West.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that its country will give "a strong response" to new U.S. sanctions, "not necessarily symmetrical" but "sensitive" to Washington.

Following Moscow's recognition of the two "republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass, the United States announced a package of restrictions targeting Russia's financial sector. The Russian diplomats denounced that this package is in line with Washington's ongoing attempts to "change Russia's course."

Russia has proven that it is able to minimize the damage from the Western sanctions, and the pressure has failed to undermine Russia's determination to firmly defend its interests, the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed.

"In the arsenal of American foreign policy... there are no other means left than blackmail, intimidation and threats. With regard to world powers, primarily Russia and other key international players, this does not work," it added.

Russia's western flank is completely surrounded by NATO and proNATO countries except for Ukraine. If NATO can't get UKR NATO will sacrifize it. By sacrifizing Ukraine NATO will stand on the entire border with Russia NATO/US has rejected UKR neutrality thus rejecting UKR security. pic.twitter.com/ZCRq4qRZE3 — DOSSIER (@MakarczykJerzy) February 23, 2022

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and security guarantees between Russia and the West.

With regard to Russia's recognition of the two "republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass, Putin noted "the Ukrainian authorities' aggression in Donbass and their categorical refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements," according to a Kremlin statement.

As for Moscow's security proposals, Putin expressed his disappointment with the response from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as they ignored Russia's legitimate concerns and demands. The leaders agreed to continue Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats.