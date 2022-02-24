Russia Announced Special Military Operation To Protect Donbas

The presidente Vladimir Putin said that he had made the decision to hold a special military operation in response to the address of leaders of Donbas republics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas region.

Putin said that he had made the decision to hold a special military operation in response to the address of leaders of Donbas republics.

"I made the decision to hold a special military operation. Its goal is to protect the people that are subjected to abuse, genocide from the Kiev regime for eight years, and to this end we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine…”, Putin said in a televised address.

“NATO despite our protest has been expanding its military machines”, president Vladimir Putin said #Russia #Ukraine #Donbas pic.twitter.com/3P0EME3Ihm — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2022

Likewise, the Russian head of state has claimed that his country has no plans to occupy or invade Ukrainian territories.

Putin: The country is not ready to face a full nazi invasion pic.twitter.com/xamWzV09EJ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 24, 2022

Shortly after, the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that the Armed Forces are not delivering artillery or air strikes against Ukrainian cities and are striking military infrastructure with precision weapons.

"Precision weapons are degrading military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military aerodromes and aviation of the Ukrainian armed forces," Shoigu said.