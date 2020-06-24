Russia Supports the National Dialogue in Venezuela

Lavrov stressed that this Latin American nation has the strength to counter the U.S. attempts to impose the Monroe Doctrine.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Sergey Lavrov Wednesday expressed that his country appreciates the efforts that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is making to preserve a sovereign foreign policy and to maintain a dialogue with the political opposition.

"Venezuela is one of those states having the strength to counter attempts to impose the 19th Century Monroe Doctrine in the region. We express our solidarity with its determination to resist foreign attempts to intervene in a sovereign country's internal affairs and to prompt a change of government," he said.

During a meeting with Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Jorge Arreaza held in Moscow, the Russian diplomat also mentioned that his country appreciates its relationship with the South American nation.

“Venezuela is our reliable friend in both Latin America and the international arena… Our bilateral relations are moving forward in such areas as energy, industry, agriculture, high technology, pharmaceuticals, and military-technical cooperation,” Lavrov said.

Recalling what he could verify during his visit to Caracas in February, the Russian Minister expressed his support for the National Dialogue that the Bolivarian government promotes to resolve the political impasse in its country.

“We support the position of President Maduro and his administration, which is aimed at developing a national dialogue... I remembered very well the National Dialogue meeting that was held with opposition politicians... Venezuelans were tired of the artificially imposed confrontation and wanted to find a national consensus as soon as possible, as President Maduro suggests,” Lavrov recalled.

During the Moscow meeting, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs minister thanked Russia for its various expressions of solidarity in the Bolivarian efforts against the U.S. arbitrary blockade.

"Russia has extended its useful hand to us to overcome sanctions against Venezuela... We also appreciate their support when U.S. ships tried to enter our territory," Arreaza said.