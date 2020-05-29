Russia to Donate 1 Million COVID-19 Test Kits to Fellow Nations

The Commonwealth of Independent States members will receive the major part of the lot.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Friday announced that his country will provide one million COVID-19 tests to partner nations.

The members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which includes about a dozen former Soviet countries, will receive the major part of the lot.

"We have common borders and the same epidemiological crisis," Mishustin said during an online meeting with the CIS representatives.

Soon, Russia will supply those countries with an additional set of tests to provide another million studies.

Meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation https://t.co/MsgwlAdOvC pic.twitter.com/VOsNSd0UVK — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 22, 2020

"We have a long history of cooperation. In these pandemic's days, our partnership has grown stronger," he said, adding that ​​​​​​​Russia delivered over 100,000 COVID-19 tests previously.

The CIS includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Turkmenistan are partner countries.

Russia reports over 387,600 COVID-19 cases and 4,376 deaths. These figures position it as the third most affected state around the globe, behind the U.S. and Brazil.​​​​​​​