Russia Supports Iran at Nuclear Negotiation Talks

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, said that the Russian Federation supports the position adopted by the Iranian side regarding the restart of the nuclear agreement negotiations.

“This plan should be renewed only as approved by the United Nations Security Council, without additions, without any exemptions,” said the Russian official during a press conference in Cambodia.

The Russian side recognized that Tehran’s position on abiding by the original agreement in 2015 is “absolutely legitimate.” The comments come in the middle of the U.S. proposal to introduce a modified plan on the subject of a new agreement. Lavrov reiterated that Washington must quit its ideas of revised plans, and comply with the initial agreements.



On Thursday, the Iranian representative, Ali Bagheri Kani, landed in Vienna to participate in the new round of negotiations intended to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

“The responsibility lies with those who have reneged on the agreement and have failed to distance themselves from its ominous legacy. The United States must seize the opportunity offered by the generosity of the JCPOA partners; the ball is in their court to show maturity and act responsibly,” said the Iranian representative.