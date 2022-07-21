China Joins Iran and Russia and Urges US Withdrawal From Syria

Syrian authorities accuse Washington of plundering the country's resources, in addition to equipping, training, financing and arming terrorist gangs, in order to overthrow the legitimate Al-Asad government.

China denounced the plundering of Syria's resources by the United States and held Washington responsible for the crisis experienced by Syrians in areas under its control.

"U.S. troops still occupy major oil fields and wheat-producing regions in Syria. The looting of Syrian resources by the U.S. Army has aggravated the humanitarian crisis on the ground," denounced the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

Wang made these comments during a press conference on Wednesday about reports that U.S. forces are moving Syrian oil to northern Iraq.

The Chinese spokesman questioned the U.S. proclamations in defense of human rights, giving as an example that its actions in Syria prove that it actually fails in this regard.

That said, he demanded that the U.S. respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, lift unilateral sanctions directly affecting the Syrian nation and compensate it for all damages caused, as well as put an immediate end to the plundering of this Arab country's natural resources.

Without the authorization of the Syrian government, presided over by Bashar al-Asad, and under the pretext of the fight against terrorism, the United States and its allies, in the form of a so-called coalition, installed themselves in 2014 in the territory of the Arab country.

In the face of this occupation, Damascus has repeatedly denounced the huge human and material losses as a result of the actions of the occupying forces.

Syrian authorities accuse Washington of plundering the country's resources, in addition to equipping, training, financing and arming terrorist gangs, in order to overthrow the legitimate Al-Asad government.

For their part, Iran and Russia have come out in defense of Syria in the face of the illegal U.S. measures and demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the country as soon as possible.