US Is Ready To Go Ahead With Iran Nuclear Deal

On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State said that Washington is ready to proceed with the Iran Nuclear Deal.

According to the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the White House representatives are ready to advance in the process relative to the Iran nuclear deal, taking as a basis what has been previously agreed upon. Blinken said that the country is not sure about Tehran's willingness regarding it.

"The EU has put forward the best proposal based on many, many months of discussions, negotiations, conversations. It's very consistent with something that they put forward in March that we agreed to that we are pursuing," said the Secretary of State.

"It remains to be seen whether Iran is willing and able to move forward. So we remain prepared to move forward on the basis of what's all been agreed upon. It's still unclear whether Iran is prepared for that," he continued.

Last July, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran is prepared to hold negotiations to achieve a solid and durable nuclear agreement based on the mutual interests of all concerned parties.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a nuclear agreement signed by Iran in 2015. The U.S., China, France, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Union established that Iran would back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium.

In 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, reimposing sanctions on Iran, forcing the country to violate its obligations according to the agreement.