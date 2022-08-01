Iran Expresses Willingness to Conclude Nuclear Deal Talks

The Iranian chief negotiator's statements come after Borrell said last Tuesday that the draft agreement produced "represents the best possible pact that addresses all the essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by each of the parties" to the JCPOA.

Iran's chief negotiator for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks, Ali Baqeri Kani, said on Sunday that his country is ready to conclude negotiations on the nuclear pact, provided that the other parties involved "are willing to do the same".

In his official account on the Twitter platform, the senior official said that his nation shared "the ideas proposed, both in content and form, to pave the way for a speedy conclusion of the Vienna negotiations".

Regarding the talks, Kani detailed that the main objective consists in solving the complicated and damaging situation caused by the unilateral and illegal withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018.

He also highlighted the work deployed by the Islamic Republic with the rest of the JCPOA members (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China; as well as with the European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell, in his role as coordinator of the Joint Commission of the pact to grant another opportunity to the U.S. "to act responsibly and demonstrate good faith".

Iran Says It Responded to EU Proposal Aimed at Reviving Nuclear Deal

The US is reportedly preparing more Iran sanctions, signaling it's not ready to return to the JCPOA

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #Iran #JCPOA #EuropeanUnion https://t.co/ShxdPJ3qmk pic.twitter.com/QfgRcYWD9v — Play the Man Podcast (@PlayTheManPod) August 1, 2022

Kani's statements come after Borrell said last Tuesday that the draft agreement produced "represents the best possible pact that addresses all the essential elements and includes hard-won compromises by each of the parties" to the JCPOA.

In addition, the European representative said that the document addresses in detail the lifting of sanctions imposed by the U.S. administration on Iran, as well as necessary steps in the possible restoration of the nuclear issue within the JCPOA.

These efforts come despite attempts by the White House to hold Tehran responsible for the impasse in the talks, with the Persian nation reiterating its willingness to reach a lasting agreement if Washington takes the necessary decisions on the total elimination of sanctions against it.