    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iran

Iran, Russia to Create Alternative Financial System to SWIFT

  • Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister has stated that Iran and Russia have almost agreed upon an alternative interbank payment system for SWIFT.

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister has stated that Iran and Russia have almost agreed upon an alternative interbank payment system for SWIFT. | Photo: Twitter @eye_southern

Published 28 July 2022
Opinion

The Kremlin had already revealed that trade with the Islamic country grew by about 31 percent and at the same time stated that both countries would be abandoning the practice of using US dollars to negotiate with each other.

Iran and Russia are working together to create an alternative payment system to the U.S.-based SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) to facilitate bilateral economic cooperation in the face of Washington's illegal sanctions against the two countries.

RELATED:

Russia and Iran Sign Energy Cooperation Memorandum

"Naturally, two countries that want to de-dollarize their transactions should have a special system similar to SWIFT," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said. 

The Iranian diplomat revealed that both countries have proposed a version of the system created by the northern nation and stressed that a good agreement based on the realization of transactions in foreign currencies between Russia and Iran is very close.

Safari pointed out that several pacts between Moscow and Tehran were signed to cement the new payment system, which will be called Mir and will be launched in the near future in the Persian nation. 

The Kremlin had already revealed that trade with the Islamic country grew by about 31 percent and at the same time stated that both countries would be abandoning the practice of using US dollars to negotiate with each other.

It is worth mentioning that European Union (EU) countries separated seven Russian banks from the SWIFT system as part of the sanctions packages against Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine. 

Tags

Russia Iran Russia-Ukraine Conflict Western Sanctions on Russia Russia-Iran Bilateral Relations SWIFT

People

Mehdi Safari

by teleSUR/capc
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.