Russia Supports Brazil's Entry To UN Security Council

Both countries are working closely in a variety of fields related to strengthening international security and resolving regional conflicts.

On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that his country supports Brazil's entry to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a permanent member.

"Currently, Brazil is a non-permanent member of the Security Council. Today we confirm Russia's support for Brazil's candidacy for a UNSC permanent seat in the context of expanding the composition of that institution," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with the Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Franco Franca.

"We discussed methods to keep our information private, particularly, in cyberspace... it is one of the most important issues on the agenda of today’s high-level talks," Franco Franca said, as reported by TASS.

The Russian diplomat added that both countries are "working closely at the United Nations in a variety of fields related to strengthening international security and resolving regional conflicts."

Representatives from the Russian and Brazilian foreign and defense ministries met for the first time in Moscow on Wednesday, ahead of the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil's Defense Minister Gen. Walter Braga Netto announced that Brazil and Russia addressed issues related to military-technical cooperation, as his country is interested in strengthening its defense capabilities by incorporating Russian technology and experience.

For his part, the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu indicated that Brazil is a strategic partner of Russia and that the ministerial dialogue will contribute to reinforcing South American regional stability.