Lula Says He Will Rebuild Brazil With the Support of the People

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Wednesday that he will dialogue with different sectors of the people to rebuild Brazil, within the framework of the new revelations that ratify that there was a parliamentary coup d'état against his colleague in the struggle, former president Dilma Rousseff.

"I want to talk to everyone. I will talk to the worker and the boss. I will talk to the banker and the banker, the rural worker and the farmer. I will talk to everyone to rebuild this country that was destroyed after the coup against Dilma," he made this known on his Twitter account.

The former governor and pre-candidate for the 2022 presidential elections, referred to several issues, including the need to generate more jobs, with better wages to reduce income inequality in Brazil.

"We have already done that. And we are going to make the Brazilian economy grow again. Generating jobs for Brazilians is an obsession of mine," he said.

In turn, he specified that what generates real employment is the dynamism of the economy. "People need to have resources, people need to buy, then commerce will sell and industry will produce," commented Lula, for whom the solution to the country is to include people in the budget.

"I already had the experience of being unemployed for a year and a half. It is a hard life and you begin to lose your moral authority", he added, to explain what employment represents for the maintenance of the country, based on his own experience.

As Brazil's Presidential election (due October 2) draws closer, leftist Lula da Silva's poll lead only grows.



Polls in December indicate that Lula could win 51% in the first round, meaning he would win outright without a runoff vote - beating right-winger Jair Bolsonaro.

The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) criticized Bolsonaro's disrespect for governors and North Easterners. "When I was president, I respected every governor and mayor, because they were also elected," he pointed out.

Similarly, he criticized him for his stance in favor of deforestation and said that if he continues to disrespect the environment, it will be more difficult later to export, because it is an environmental and economic obligation to take care of the forest.

The PT pre-candidate continues to lead the polls of voting intentions in the country and could be the winner in a first-round against Bolsonaro or other contenders.

Lula stressed that if he becomes president, he would change the neoliberal fuel price policy that currently prevails.

"It is not possible that the country that discovered the largest oil reserves of the 21st century is importing gasoline. What is happening with this current Petrobras policy? We are exporting crude oil and importing gasoline from the United States in dollars," he stressed.

The popular leader of the South American giant reiterated that he is motivated because he has a cause which is to make Brazilians eat, work, study, and smile again.