News > Latin America

Criminal Court Confirms Receipt of Complaint against Bolsonaro

    Jair Bolsonaro (C) poses with Beatriz von Storch, a German far-right lawmaker and granddaughter of a Hitler minister, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @taliriapetrone

Published 11 February 2022 (6 hours 39 minutes ago)
Opinion

In an attempt to divert attention elsewhere, he took advantage of a controversy over the legalization of a Nazi party in Brazil to suggest the need to outlaw "the Communists."

On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed the reception of the complaint filed by Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodriguez against President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of committing crimes against humanity.

RELATED: 

Bolsonaro Targeted by Several Investigations

Based on the COVID-19 Commission report approved in Oct. 2021, the complaint must be evaluated by the international judges before The Hague court proceeds with an investigation.

The complaint is based on the final report of the senate commission that analyzed how the Brazilian federal government handled the pandemic. Presented in October 2021, this report concluded that the anti-vax politician committed nine crimes, among which are crimes against humanity, charlatanism, and incitement to crime.

Since the pandemic began, Bolsonaro has minimized the danger of COVID-19, has avoided enacting restrictive measures to contain the disease, and has defended drugs without proven scientific efficacy, such as hydroxychloroquine. When vaccines began to appear, the far-right politician promoted messages questioning the advisability of vaccination.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro used social networks to promote speeches against Brazilian workers and progressive organizations. Using rhetorical arguments, he compared the Communists with the Nazis to insinuate the need to establish laws to outlaw leftist organizations.

"We want our laws to reach and fight organizations promoting ideologies that preach anti-Semitism, the division of people into races or classes... ideologies that have also decimated millions of innocent people around the world, such as communism," Bolsonaro said while pretended to be a defender of freedom and an opponent of totalitarianism.

The statements made by this former Capital, who made a political career defending the bloody Brazilian dictatorships, occurred amid the public controversy unleashed by a dialogue between youtuber Bruno Monteiro, who defended the creation and legalization of a Nazi party in Brazil, and Federal lawmaker Kim Kataguiri, who is known for having proposed a bill to define the Landless Rural Workers' Movement (MST) and the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) as terrorist organizations.

