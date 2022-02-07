Bolsonaro Targeted by Several Investigations

The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is targeted by five investigations accused of spreading misinformation.

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian President, is under investigation after being accused of leaking data and spreading misinformation, even though he was exempted from the charge of wrongdoing in the case of the purchase of Covaxin.

The accusations against Bolsonaro can lead to his removal from the presidency. The Brazilian President has been accused of interfering with the leadership of the federal police and the promotion of attacks on Supreme Court justices.

Also, misinformation about vaccines and Covaxin, which remains before the Supreme Court, is the charge the head of state faces.

In addition, spreading misinformation about electronic voting machines and leaking confidential data are listed on the accusations. The PGR Attorney General’s Office can demand Bolsonaro. Supposing the House of Representatives approves the follow-up and the Supreme Court accepts the opening of criminal proceedings. In that case, the President will be removed from office for 180 days until a solution is reached.

If the Legislature blocks further investigation, the case resumes after the head of state leaves office.