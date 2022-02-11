Brazil: Children Suffering COVID Syndrome Have Heart Problems

Brazilian Hospital Das Clínicas released a study which indicated that the children with Covid Syndrome are suffering from heart problems.

According to a study released by the Hospital Das clínicas in Brazil, children that have suffered from pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (SIM-P) as a result of COVID-19, tend to develop changes in the blood vessels that nourish the heart six months after hospital discharge.

The patients do not show symptoms, such as tiredness, and this provokes the condition to go unnoticed by the family and doctors.

The research made by the Instituto da Criança e do Adolescente at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo reiterated the need for long-term follow-up of children who had the syndrome after Covid.

The changes could lead to an increased risk of heart attack and heart failure in later life if they continue to persist. This rare syndrome affects one in every 3000 children and people under the age of 21 who have been infected with the virus.

���� Brazil ranks 2nd with the most deaths of children from the coronavirus in the world.

▪️ 3561 deaths of children and adolescents up to 19 years old per COVID-19

▪️ 65 deaths in Brazil due to Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome — Yoni Maisel (@Primary_Immune) February 9, 2022

The intense reaction of the immune system aimed at fighting the COVID can have a result in the damage of several vital organs, including the heart. The mortality rate in Brazil is four times lower than in the United States, with a 6 percent.