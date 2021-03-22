Anthony Fauci Deems Russia's Sputnik Vaccine "Quite Effective"

The U.S. top specialist on epidemiology, Dr. Anthony Fauci, considers the Russian COVID-19 vaccine quite effective.

The top U.S. health official and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Monday that he considered the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be quite effective.

“The Russian one, I believe, is quite effective,” Fauci said on a radio show when asked whether he trusted COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China. “The data on the Russian vaccine, I've taken a look at some of the reports, it looks pretty good."

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute with financial support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

BREAKING: Mexico Ministry of Health released data of its vaccination program showing that Sputnik V is the only vaccine without registered serious adverse events. Table below shows another independent confirmation of Sputnik V safety advantage over other vaccines. pic.twitter.com/MuuVpyr0Zr — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) March 22, 2021

According to the analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

The report explains that the Sputnik vaccine works similarly to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab developed in the UK and the Janssen vaccine developed in Belgium. It uses a cold-type virus, genetically-engineered to be harmless, as a carrier to deliver a small fragment of the coronavirus to the body.

But unlike other similar vaccines, the Sputnik jab uses two slightly different versions of the vaccine for the first and second dose - given 21 days apart.

The idea is that using two different formulas boosts the immune system even more than using the same version twice - and may give longer-lasting protection.

As well as proving effective, it has also proven safe with no severe reactions linked to the vaccine during the trial, the Lancet report concludes.