China and Russia Join Forces Against Western Sanctions

The foreign ministers of China and Russia extended the cooperation agreement between the two nations, following the Kremlin top diplomat's two-day official visit to China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed Tuesday to join efforts to confront unilateral and "illegitimate" coercive measures imposed by the United States and its European allies.

In this regard, China and Russia call for more countries to join their firm rejection of so-called unilateral sanctions, such as the one imposed by the European Union on Beijing for what Brussels considers alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur minority.

After a meeting in the city of Guilin, in the autonomous region of the Zhuang ethnic group in Guangxi, in southern China, both have insisted on the importance of "working together" to fight against these "destructive" actions, which, as they have expressed, are similar to Cold War tactics.

To avoid further conflict, China and Russia also called for a meeting of the permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council "to explore solutions to common problems of humanity through direct dialogue."

Regarding their bilateral relations, both countries will extend for five consecutive years the Good Neighbor, Friendship and Cooperation Treaty first signed by both nations in July 2001, announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that the two countries' relationship is currently much more dynamic than the one they have with the European Union (EU) because of the EU bloc.

Lavrov stressed that the relationship with the EU is non-existent as a body and that Brussels' unilateral actions destroyed the structural framework of that relationship.

In Guilin, FM Wang Yi & FM #Lavrov issued a joint statement that shed light on what is real human rights, democracy, international order & multilateralism. #China & #Russia will jointly and resolutely defend international justice & fairness. pic.twitter.com/9m2i7RyUqK — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 23, 2021

At the close of the Russian diplomat's two-day official visit to China, the two heads of state expressed in a joint communiqué that: "in the context of growing international political turmoil, there is an urgent need to convene the permanent members of the UN Security Council" to explore common solutions to humanity's problems through direct dialogue.

The document also notes that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has caused the world to enter a "period of turbulent change," where global governance has become unbalanced and "new global threats and challenges have continuously emerged."

Against this backdrop, both countries called on the international community to put aside their differences and work to maintain peace, as well as to build a "more just, democratic and reasonable multipolar international order."