Biden's Remark on Putin Confirmed by National Security Adviser

The remarks came after an ABC News interview last week during which Biden called Putin a "killer" and threatened to escalate tensions between both countries. However, Sullivan said that Moscow and Washington could work together in certain areas.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's comments referring to Vladimir Putin as a "killer" were not a mistake.

"President Biden was asked a direct question. He gave a direct answer. That’s how he has operated for 40-plus years in public service, and it’s how he’ll continue to operate as president," Sullivan said.

"We believe that we are going to have tough days with Russia because there are issues on which we profoundly disagree and actions we need to respond to forcefully," Sullivan explained.

Nonetheless, the White House refused the invitation for a virtual meeting with Putin. The Russian president offered to hold such a meeting last week after Biden's comments, emphasizing that any approach between both nations would have to consider Russia's interests as well.