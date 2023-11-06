Russia's Jewish Region Offers Refuge to Palestinians

"Anyone who needs help will be able to find shelter in the Jewish Autonomous Region," Governor Goldstein said.

On Sunday, the Jewish Autonomous Region (JAR) in Russia's Far East is ready to accept refugees from both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"For us, every life is important. And we are ready to accept in the Jewish Autonomous Region those who come with peace. Refugees from both sides of the conflict can benefit from all the support measures," JAR Governor Rostislav Goldstein wrote on Telegram.

"Anyone who needs help will be able to find shelter in the Jewish Autonomous Region," he added, noting that the JAR has a history of peaceful coexistence among different cultures and faiths.

"It is terrible when innocent civilians suffer in this bloody carnage: old people, women, children. This is what is happening now in Israel and Gaza," the governor said.

The solidarity offer made by the authorities of the Jewish Autonomous Region occurs at a time when the Russian economy has an auspicious outlook.

Over the weekend, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov indicated that his country's economy is expected to increase by about 2.8 percent in 2023 after shrinking 2 percent last year.

"We expect the economy to grow around 2.8 to 3 percent this year. We have fully compensated for the 2 percent decrease in growth rate that happened last year," he said, adding that the ruble exchange rate has stabilized and will remain within a reasonable scope.

