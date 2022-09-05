Venezuela: Solidarity With Russia After Embassy Attack

The Government of Venezuela expressed solidarity with Russia for the attack registered on Monday near its embassy in Afghanistan, where two diplomatic mission employees were killed.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses to the Government of the Russian Federation its most sincere condolences for the numerous dead and wounded following the terrorist attack perpetrated on September 5, 2022, employing a suicide attack with explosives near the embassy of the Russian Federation in the city of Kabul, in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," says a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The administration of Nicolás Maduro rejected this act of "terrorism" and the acts of violence.

"Venezuela expresses its deepest solidarity to the families of the victims of this regrettable event and wishes a prompt and full recovery to the injured, while categorically rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and strongly condemns this and any other act of violence whose purpose is to cause terror among the population," the text highlights.

An explosion occurred on September 5 near the consular section of the Russian embassy in Kabul.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the Moscow diplomatic mission were killed.

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, said that measures have already been taken to strengthen the security of the embassy, in particular with the assistance of the de facto Afghan authorities.

