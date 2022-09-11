IAEA Begins Consultations on Nuclear Safety Zone at Zaporiyia

The agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, welcomed the restoration of power supply at the plant, but remains very concerned about the situation at the plant amid continued shelling.

Consultations on the establishment of a nuclear security zone around the Zaporiyia plant have already begun, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"There is an urgent need to establish a nuclear and physical security zone around the (Zaporiyia) nuclear power plant, consultations have already begun," said the statement posted on Twitter.

A back-up power line to Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (#ZNPP) has been restored, providing the plant with the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other safety functions. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) September 11, 2022

The IAEA reported that a backup power line leading to the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant was restored on Saturday, September 10, allowing the plant operator to shut down the plant's last operational reactor on Sunday morning, September 11.

On September 8, the IAEA published a document reflecting the results of its recent mission visit to the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant.

In the document, the agency calls for an immediate end to the shelling of the site and its surroundings, to prevent further damage to the plant and its associated facilities, to ensure the safety of operating personnel and to maintain their physical integrity, ensuring safe and reliable operation.

It further stresses that the consent of all parties is necessary, "to create a nuclear safety and security zone" around the plant.

The Zaporiyia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is located in southeastern Ukraine, near the town of Energodar, and has been under the control of the Russian military since last March.

In recent weeks, Russia has accused Ukraine of daily shelling of the plant's facilities. Moscow also insists that its military presence at the plant is aimed at preventing leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.