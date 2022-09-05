Gas Pipeline Closed Until Sanctions Against Russia Gone-Peskov

"The problems in deliveries arose due to the sanctions that have been imposed on our country and a number of companies by Western countries, including Germany and the UK," a Kremlin spokesman said.

The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov warned of the negative effect of Western sanctions against Russia in connection with the Ukraine conflict, saying that there will be a continued hindrance to Nord Stream 1 operations in this context.

According to the Russian diplomat, operations on the pipeline require equipment needing "serious maintenance," which the Europeans, bound by contract, "absurdly" refuse to perform, Peskov said.

For his part, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has also brought up the EU's fault for hindering the gas pipeline supply resumption, as "all the conditions of the repair contract, as well as the conditions of equipment shipment, have been completely violated."

Gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 were entirely halted on August 31 by Gazprom, which announced an indefinite suspension due to technical issues. However, operations were initially scheduled to resume two days later.

Gazprom said it was an oil leak in the turbine, found from a joint inspection with the manufacturer Siemens Energy at the Portovaya compressor station.

Canada, which has been hostile to Russia in terms of sanctions, is where this malfunction could be repaired only.