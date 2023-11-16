Bilateral relations have been hampered by U.S. political elites, who consider the American hegemony to be the "basic worldview."

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that relations between Russia and the United States are currently undergoing a great crisis, and ties between the two countries could be severed at any moment.

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, Russian diplomacy issued a statement reflecting on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

"Owing to Washington’s policy of rampant Russophobia, relations are at risk of being severed at any moment," the Russian Foreign Ministry warned, as reported by TASS agency.

"This is not Russia’s choice, but reckless moves on the part of the United States that spin the wheel of escalation, including the doctrinal task of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Moscow, risk leading to catastrophic consequences," the Russian diplomacy added.

Russia-U.S. relations have also been largely hampered by the policies of current American political elites, who consider U.S. hegemony and dominance to be the "basic worldview."

The United States is focused on organizing civil unrest and regime change in Russia, and it is investing resources to realize these goals, the statement said.

Russia and the United States established interstate diplomatic relations in 1807, which they maintained uninterruptedly until 1917, when the Bolshevik Revolution triumphed. Diplomatic ties were reestablished on November 16, 1933.

That day "was a major milestone in the uneasy Russia-US relations considering the critical importance of these ties for maintaining international peace and security," the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister stated.