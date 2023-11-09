Russia Says to Pave Way for Early Truce in Gaza

"What Israel is doing is not a war against Hamas, but a war against the entire Palestinian people," PNA Prime Minister Shtayeh said.

On Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia is making efforts to help pave the way for a diplomatic solution and an early ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are undertaking intensive efforts to de-escalate the conflict, to achieve an early ceasefire," she announced, adding that President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov remain in constant contact with officials from the region.

"A single message is being conveyed to all sides on the urgent need for a ceasefire," Zakharova said, recalling that Russia's draft resolution on a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza had previously been rejected by the United States and its allies at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We were truly shocked to hear the statement made by the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow that the evacuation process could take up to two weeks," she said, adding that this logic was unacceptable.

Israel does not provide the opportunity to exercise the rights of our citizens to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, everything is ready for it - Maria Zakharova. pic.twitter.com/HDasj5N0vA — Dagny Taggart (@DagnyTaggart963) November 9, 2023

"For us, the issue of rescuing Russian citizens, compatriots, and all those that have contacted us from there, is a priority," she said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Shtayeh, the prime minister of the Palestinian National Authority, condemned Israel's actions, insisted on ending the occupation of all Palestinian territories, and called on the international community to "end double standards."

"What Israel is doing is not a war against Hamas, but a war against the entire Palestinian people," he said, stressing that the Israeli military actions also affect the West Bank, where the Israeli roops Israeli troops have killed 350 Palestinians since the beginning of the year.