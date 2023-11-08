Norway Suspends Participation in CFE Treaty

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in 1990 by the Warsaw Treaty Organization and 16 NATO member states.

On Tuesday, the government of Norway decided on Tuesday to temporarily suspend its participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) in response to Russia's withdrawal from the pact.

Oslo condemned Russia's decision, which it said "undermined the European security architecture, which has been the cornerstone of stability in Europe since the Cold War."

The government said it will continuously assess the duration of the suspension in consultation with its allies and Nordic neighbors.

At the end of May, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

BREAKING:



Russia today withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) signed in 1990



It placed limits conventional military equipment that NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy in Europe



On that occasion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's denunciation of the CFE will have no direct impact because the mechanism has been non-working for a long time. Russia formally withdrew from the CFE at 12 midnight Tuesday.

The CFE was signed in 1990 by the Warsaw Treaty Organization and 16 NATO member states, namely, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, United States, and Turkey.

The pact was aimed at establishing a balance between the two military alliances by setting limits on the quantities of weapons and military equipment that all parties were allowed to amass.