On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that its country will establish sanctions against top executives of European defense and arms companies that supply weapons to Ukraine.

This decision is a reply to the sanctions that the European Union (EU) adopted against Russia on Oct. 6, after Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia decided to join the Federation.

The Russian diplomats stressed that the European sanctions, which aim to contain the economic development of their country, are "unilateral" and "illegitimate" since they undermine the norms of international law related to the self-determination of peoples.

They also accused the European Union of "ignoring for many years" the discrimination and extermination of the Russian-speaking population in those republics and regions.

The Russian sanctions will also affect members of the European Council Parliamentary Assembly who passed an anti-Russian resolution in mid-October. In addition, Moscow decided to expand the list of EU representatives who are prohibited from entering Russian territory.

"We insist that any unfriendly action by Western countries will receive a timely and adequate response in the future," the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed.

Previously, in their eighth package of sanctions against Russia, the Europeans included a provision according to which Russian fuels can only be transported internationally if Moscow agrees to sell its energy products at or below the fixed price.