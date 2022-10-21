    • Live
No Date Set for End of Partial Mobilization -Kremlin

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports of the dispatch of untrained mobilized personnel to the front line and the deaths of some will be investigated. Oct. 21, 2022.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports of the dispatch of untrained mobilized personnel to the front line and the deaths of some will be investigated. Oct. 21, 2022.

Published 21 October 2022 (1 hours 39 minutes ago)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there is no date yet set by the Russian government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial nationwide mobilization on September 21. On Friday last week, Putin said the mobilization should end in a few weeks.

Referring to the Russian President's comments made at a press conference in Astana on October 14, the spokesman said today, "There is no timeline that would be more accurate."

According to Peskov, the enrollment process of military reservists has been completed in some regions, and in others "partial mobilization continues."

Regarding claims that untrained mobilized personnel had been sent to the front lines and some of them had perished, the spokesman said, "We don't have details, but we have all seen those reports. They will certainly be investigated" by the Defense Ministry. 
 
As for the process of enlisting in action, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said, 300 000 people will be mobilized from the reserve, especially people with combat experience and the required military specialties.

From Astana, Putin claimed last week that 222 000 people have already been mobilized, and said the enrollment process should be completed in about two weeks.

