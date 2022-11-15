Russia Rejects Resolution on Reparations for Damages to Ukraine

The resolution “has nothing to do with Ukraine. It is about the theft of Russian assets,” Ambassador Polyanskiy said.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) whereby Russia is required to pay reparations to Ukraine.

Russia is "categorically against this resolution," he said, emphasizing that his country does not regard it as a legally binding decision.

Peskov pointed out that the countries that raised the draft resolution "try to end the theft of our gold reserves and foreign currencies, which were completely illegally blocked."

It is "an officialization of the theft using the platform of the United Nations," he said, warning that Russia "will do everything possible" so that its assets are not confiscated.



resolution on russia being held accountable for war in ukraine (including paying reparations) passed by unga



results of the (symbolic) vote below



in favor: 94

against: 13

abstained: 74 pic.twitter.com/idvhsnUsDW — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 14, 2022

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the United Nations, stated that this resolution “will serve to cover up its illegal actions” and pointed out that the essence of it “has nothing to do with Ukraine. It is about the theft of Russian assets.”

The Russian diplomat specified that the United States and its allies “undermine the system of international relations. This risk should not be underestimated. Its reinvention has been questioned by many countries.”

On Monday, the UNGA resolution, which requires a protocol and an international registry for the repair of damages, received 94 votes in favor, 14 votes against, and 73 abstentions.